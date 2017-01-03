Obituary: Mary Samaras Vasilas, 93, of Orange

Mary Samaras Vasilas, 93, of Orange, worked for the New Haven Railroad, the New Haven Register and Macy’s, wife of the late George Michael Vasilas, died Dec. 29.

Born in Danbury on Sept. 10, 1923, daughter of the late Anastas and Despina Samaras.

Survived by six daughters, Denise (John) Wiedemann, Evelyn (Richard) Principe, Zmara (Donald) Knoll, Anita Stock, Penny Vasilas and Tina (Richard) Duffy, grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Oliveras, Rebecca (Jason) Hayden, Lisa Knoll, Steven (Adrienne) Principe, Stacey (Kevin) Chadderton, Eric (Ann) Wiedemann, Jason Knoll, Jeffrey (Lisa) Wiedemann, Alexander Stock and Katherine (Greg) Fabso; and her adorable great grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sister, Zmara Passa.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 5, 1 p.m., St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Calling hours: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 4-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 N. Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, 480 Racebrook Road, Orange, CT 06477.