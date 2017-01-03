Mile Twelve brings bluegrass to Milford stage

LiVE @ the Mac will resume the 2016-2017 season with Mile Twelve, a fresh, hard driving young band walking the line between original and traditional bluegrass.

Fast gaining recognition for their outstanding performances in bluegrass and folk circles, Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write captivating songs and daring instrumental pieces from diverse influences.

Banjo luminary Tony Trischka said, “Mile Twelve is carrying the bluegrass tradition forward with creativity and integrity.”

Since their formation in the fall of 2014, Mile Twelve has quickly been on the rise. They released their debut 6-track self-titled EP, and performed extensively throughout the U.S., Ireland and Canada, including several major festivals like the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, FreshGrass Festival, Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival and Joe Val Bluegrass Festival.

A track from their debut EP was featured on Sirius XM Bluegrass Junction’s “Hand Picked with Del McCoury,” while another track was featured on Spotify’s “Fresh Bluegrass” 2015 playlist.

Tickets for the Mile Twelve Live @ the Mac show are $15 for MAC members, $20 for non-members and $5 for students with a valid student ID. The show takes place on Friday, Jan. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Snacks, beer and wine will be available for a nominal charge. The coffee is free.

For tickets, go to milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647, Tuesday- Friday, 9:30- 5 pm. Reservations are recommended, as LiVE @ the MAC events sell out quickly.

For more information about Mile Twelve, visit miletwelvebluegrass.com.