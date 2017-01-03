Milford Mirror

Obituary: John Vincent Shanley Sr., 92

January 3, 2017

John Vincent Shanley Sr., 92, retired as president of Edgecomb Metals, wife of Patricia Fohs Shanley, died Dec. 29, at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born on Nov. 21, 1924, son of Helen (Neville) and Michael Vincent Shanley in Bridgeport; U.S. Navy.

Besides his wife, survivors include brother, Alfred Shanley, brother-in-law, James Trapp, five children, John (Debra) Shanley Jr., Shaileen (Timothy) Tracy, Suzanne (Zack) Swan, Thomas (Janet) Shanley and Patrice Shanley, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by sisters, Elizabeth Harvey, Anne Glancy and Margaret Shanley.

Burial: St. Mary Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

