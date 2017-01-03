New brochures map Milford’s walking trails

The Beaver Brook marsh walking trail is on private property with a public access easement. It loops along the edge of a 41-acre freshwater marsh and the Beaver Brook canal. A boardwalk that was destroyed in a 2012 fire is being planned for replacement in 2016 or 2017.

This is just one piece of information residents will find in a collection of new brochures that describe and map out several walking trails in Milford.

The city, along with the Council of Governments, recently created new trail maps of some of Milford’s open space walks. There are maps of the Great River Walk, Silver Sands State Park, Wilcox Park, Eisenhower Park, Solomon Woods, Mondo Ponds, and the Beaver Brook trail.

“Milford’s a place you really have to walk to appreciate,” Mayor Ben Blake said.

Milford Open Space manager Steve Johnson said Milford has some wonderful walks, from coastline trails to wooded trails.

“We’ve got some other wonderful walks along the Housatonic River,” he said. “The Solomon Woods walk makes you feel like you’re up in Vermont and New Hampshire.”

The brochures offer insights into the areas and maps of the trails themselves, Johnson said.

At Eisenhower Park, for example, “an extensive network of trails meander along recreational areas, a community garden, lawns, fields, shrublands, the Wepawaug River, wetlands, vernal pools, and forested areas,” the Eisenhower Park brochure explains. “The trails connect nearly every portion of the 200-acre Eisenhower Park.”

At the Great River Walk, residents can look for birds feeding along the edges of the tidal flats. They may spot herons, egrets, clapper rails, and king rails. “Watch for hawks flying overhead along the river or ducks on the river,” this brochure states.

And then there is the history of Wilcox Park, which is located behind the Milford Public Library.

“This land is part of the original land grant to William Fowler, the first miller,” states the Wilcox Park brochure. “This land was owned by the Fowler family until purchased by Clark Wilcox in 1908. Mr. Wilcox deeded this land to the Town of Milford in 1909 as a public park. With the help of the Milford Garden Club, CT declared this as part of a state refuge for wildlife in 1931.”

The new guides are available on the city website, or by going to ci.milford.ct.us/open-space-natural-resource/pages/milford-open-space-walks.