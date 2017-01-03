Milford Mirror

Obituary: Margaret Thomas Vissaris, 86, of Milford

January 3, 2017

Margaret Thomas Vissaris, 86, of Milford, assembler for North East Electronics, wife of the late George Vissaris, died Dec. 29, at home.

Born on Dec. 2, 1930 in London, England, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Beeston Thomas.

Survived by three children, William T. Vissaris and David G. Vissaris Sr., both of Milford, her daughter, Susan Criscuolo and her husband, Robert of Bethany, three grandchildren, sister, June Sadler and her brother, John Thomas, both of England and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sisters and brothers, Anne Bills, Lily Martin, Charles, William and Nora Thomas.

Calling hours: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 4-7 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m., at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Ave. Milford. Burial will be private.

