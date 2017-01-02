Milford Mirror

Milford Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson Baseball sign-up

By Milford Mirror on January 2, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Milford Junior Major League/Daniel S. Wasson Baseball will be offering its 2017 spring youth baseball program to all children ages 4-18 and is the largest youth baseball program in the City of Milford.

Registrations from all school districts are accepted. Sign up before March 5 to receive an early registration discount.

The 2017 offering includes 7 divisions consisting of T-Ball ages 4-5 ($25), T-Ball 6 age 6 ($35), Rookie ages 7-8 ($55), Minor ages 9-10 ($120), Major ages 11-12 ($120), Babe Ruth age 13 ($180), Babe Ruth ages 14-15 ($180), and Senior Babe Ruth ages 16-18 (by tryout $200). Games will start in April for T-Ball through Babe Ruth 13.

All programs are affiliated with Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball.

Parent’s support for managers, coaches, and other assistance is also needed.

Online registration can be found at jml.org.

For additional information, contact Bob Wheway (203-877-3076), Lou Mastriano (203-627-4770) or Dave Rodriguez (203-722-7425).

For those wishing to pay by cash or check, or for in person questions, may register on one of the following nights: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8 or Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Margaret Egan Center.

