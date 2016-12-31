Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Coleman sets mark in floor exercise

By Milford Mirror on December 31, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls gymnastics team fared well at the Flip Flop Gymnastics Meet in Deep River.

Melanie Coleman set a school record with a 9.5 in the floor exercise.

Mercy of Middletown scored a 128.4, followed by Law 125.95, Valley Regional 125.7 and Haddam Killingworth/Hale Ray/Morgan Co-op 98.65

Vault: 1. Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.4 ; 2. Quincy Platt (M) 9.1; 3. Haley Smith (Co-op) 9.05

Bars: 1. Tie Melanie Coleman (L) & Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.05; 2. Lawrence (M) 8.6; 3. Corrine Fowler (V) 7.9

Beam: 1. Coleman (L) 9.05; 2. Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.0;  3. Lawrence (M) 8.55

Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 9.5;  2. Figarella (Co-op) 9.45;  3. Smith (Co-op) 9.1

All Around: 1. Figarella (Co-op) 36.9;  2. Coleman (L) 36.05;  3. Lawrence (M) 34.65

Teams of one: Peyton Joyner (North Branford) All Around 30.1; Bella Carlo (Old Saybrook) All Around 30.8

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Gymnastics: Eagles defeat Dragons
  2. Gymnastics: Jonathan Law led by Cassidy Davis
  3. Gymnastics: Kira Chandra third in all-around
  4. Gymnastics: Law tops Hamden

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Foran rallies to defeat West Haven
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress