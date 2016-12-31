Gymnastics: Coleman sets mark in floor exercise

The Jonathan Law girls gymnastics team fared well at the Flip Flop Gymnastics Meet in Deep River.

Melanie Coleman set a school record with a 9.5 in the floor exercise.

Mercy of Middletown scored a 128.4, followed by Law 125.95, Valley Regional 125.7 and Haddam Killingworth/Hale Ray/Morgan Co-op 98.65

Vault: 1. Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.4 ; 2. Quincy Platt (M) 9.1; 3. Haley Smith (Co-op) 9.05

Bars: 1. Tie Melanie Coleman (L) & Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.05; 2. Lawrence (M) 8.6; 3. Corrine Fowler (V) 7.9

Beam: 1. Coleman (L) 9.05; 2. Erin Figarella (Co-op) 9.0; 3. Lawrence (M) 8.55

Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 9.5; 2. Figarella (Co-op) 9.45; 3. Smith (Co-op) 9.1

All Around: 1. Figarella (Co-op) 36.9; 2. Coleman (L) 36.05; 3. Lawrence (M) 34.65

Teams of one: Peyton Joyner (North Branford) All Around 30.1; Bella Carlo (Old Saybrook) All Around 30.8