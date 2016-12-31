Girls basketball: Foran rallies to defeat West Haven

The Foran High girls basketball team rallied from an early deficit to defeat West Haven High, 51-48, at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium in Milford on Friday.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions improved to 3-4 on the season.

The Westies jumped in front 11-0, before Foran freshman Mia Tunucci led the Lions back.

Down, 15-13 after one, Foran took a 28-23 lead into the locker room, It was 36-33 Foran after three quarters.

Tunucci scored 10 points and ended up with six assists and seven rebounds.

Lauren Notholt finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Viktoria Notholt also registered a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore Jasmine Lord had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Foran also committed no turnovers in the fourth quarter that contributed to its third win in the last four games.