Resident arrested after road rage incident

December 29, 2016

A Milford man was charged with breach of peace following a road rage incident Dec. 27.

According to police, Edward Wooldridge, 68, of 22 Pearl Street, is accused of banging on a driver’s car window in an aggressive manner and kicking the side door panel.

Wooldridge reportedly told police the victim’s vehicle had made contact with his vehicle on the I-95 exit 36 off-ramp, and so he followed the other motorist and then got out and kicked the other car when it was stopped at a traffic light.

Police said neither vehicle had any signs of damage.

Wooldridge was released for police custody on a promise to appear in court Jan. 24.

