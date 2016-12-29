Milford Mirror

Hockey: Milford rallies to defeat Trinity Catholic

The Milford Indians showed off its special team play when coach Sal Follo’s boys hockey team defeated Trinity Catholic, 6-5.

The Indians used a shorthanded goal and a tally on the power play in the third period to post their first win in four starts.

Andrew Gobany, from Jim Cronin and Ryan Fortier, scored with the man advantage at 4:11 of the third to pull Milford even at 4-4.

Santi Palacio scored unassisted in the 10th minute and Cronin’s netfinder took the score to 6-4. Jason Lavalee had the assist at 10:23.

Cronin had two goals in the first period, and Gobany also scored as Milford took a 3-2 lead.

Evan White had two assists and Doug McLenithan one in the frame.

Trinity (2-2) tallied twice in the second period to take the lead.

Luke Alfano had 32 saves for Milford.

