Our boys basketball 2016-17 premier doubleheader is capped off with a Norwalk city rivalry game — a fitting conclusion to the Norwalk Holiday Tournament. You can watch both the championship and the consolation game live on Wednesday, Dec. 28, starting at 4 p.m. (or watch later on-demand). The championship between Norwalk and Brien McMahon, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Both Norwalk teams won their semifinal games on Tuesday, when the Senators rolled over the Joel Barlow Falcons, 61-47, and the Norwalk Bears edged Capital Prep, 72-71. The final day of the tournament was originally scheduled for Thursday but the threat of a Nor’easter moved the games up to Wednesday.

McMahon is 2-0, having beaten Stratford and Joel Barlow. Senior Eric Day had a huge game against Barlow, racking up 26 points, while senior co-captain Aaron McKeithan had 11. Norwalk has opened the 2016-17 season with a 3-1 record, with its only loss coming to FCIAC contender Warde last week. The Bears beat Kaynor Tech and Newtown in their first two games. Read more about the matchup at FCIAC.net.

