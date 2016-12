Wrestling: Foran second at Joe Beler Duals

Masuk High won the Joe Beler Duals’ team title over Foran High, 37-36 on criteria (more matches won).

Foran-Masuk

106 Jordan (F) win by Forfeit

113 Minch (M) pinned Giordano (F) at 4:54

120 M Fedorko (M) pinned Vanchot (F) at 1:12

126 Gambino (M) decision over Mauro (F) 7-6

132 Moretti (F) pinned DaEira (M) at 3:35

138 C Fedorko (M) pinned Panzella (F) at 3:19

145 Luth (F) pinned Lobdell (M) at 1:29

152 Ross (F) pinned Attan-Agyeman (M) at 0:16

160 Weiss (M) decision over Bannon (F) 11-7

170 Matthews (M) pinned Stuart (F) at 1:41

182 Q Khan (F) pinned Pompa (M) at 0:55

195 Zavaglia (F) pinned Martini (M) at 1:26

220 Krajewski (M) decision over Vella (F) 6-4

285 Kwachka (M) decision over Deboise (F) 5-2

Foran (F) 78 East Lyme (E) 6

113 Jordan (F) win by Forfeit

120 Vanchot (F) win by Forfeit

126 Barry (F) win by Forfeit

132 Moretti (F) win by Forfeit

138 Panzella (F) win by Forfeit

145 Luth (F) win by Forfeit

152 Ross (F) win by Forfeit

160 Bannon (F) win by Forfeit

170 Stuart (F) pinned Danpeer (E) at 1:25

182 Gaul (F) pinned Filewich (E) at 1:31

195 Stuart (E) pinned Zavaglia (F) at 3:55

220 Vella (F) pinned Highley (E) at 1:47

285 Deboise (F) win by Forfeit

106 Giordano (F) pinned Fontaine (E) at 0:47

Foran (F) 63 Gilbert (G) 15

126 Barry (F) won by forfeit

132 Mauro (F) won by forfeit

138 Moretti (F) pinned Barber (G) at 4:43

145 Luth (F) pinned B Mow (G) at 1:21

152 Ross (F) pinned Blav (G) at 1: 09

160 Bannon (F) pinned Borja (G) at 1:33

170 Stuart (F) pinned Matthew (G) at 1:32

182 Q Khan (F) Sullivan (G) at 1:08

195 Smith (G) decision over Zavaglia (F) 12-8

220 Vella (F) win by Forfeit

285 Deboise (F) win by Forfeit

106 D Mow (G) pinned Jordan (F) at 1:30

113 Matthews (G) pinned Giordano (F) at 1:37

120 Vanchot (F) decision over Hubbard (G) 9-7 OT

Foran (F) 72 Harding (H) 12

132 Moretti (F) win by Forfeit

138 Panzella (F) win by Forfeit

145 Luth (F) pinned Phipps (H) at 1:14

152 Ross (F) pinned Rivas (H) at 0:25

160 Bannon (F) pinned Labastida (H) at 1:24

170 Gaul (F) win by Forfeit

182 Q Khan (F) pinned Mighty (H) at 2:47

195 Zavaglia (F) win by Forfeit

220 Vella (F) pinned Simons (H) at 1:43

285 Soto (H) pinned Deboise (F) at 0:45

106 Reid (H) pinned Joshi (F) at 0:36

113 Giordano (F) pinned Sharwill (H) at 1:13

120 Vanchot (F) win by Forfeit

126 Mauro (F) win by Forfeit

Foran (F) 63 Waterford (W) 15

145 Luth (F) pinned Lima (W) at 1:49

152 Carlson (F) major decision over Gianotti (W) 12-0

160 Ross (F) pinned Callender (W) at 1:31

170 Stuart (F) pinned Gerovitz (W) at 2:55

182 Q Khan (F) pinned Piccione (W) at 1:24

195 Zavaglia (F) pinned Scala (W) at 0:09

220 Vella (F) pinned Prenga (W) at 0:29

285 Deboise (F) win by Forfeit

106 Smith (W) pinned Joshi (F) at 0:16

113 Giordano (F) decision over Zane (W) 5-3

120 Sachatello (W) decision over Vanchot (F) 6-2

126 Mauro (F) pinned Melon (W) at 0:24

132 Moretti (F) pinned Hynek (W) at 2:16

138 Rouisse (W) pinne Panzella (F) at 1:38

Records: Foran 9-2