Obituary: Delmar John Levesque, 83

Delmar John Levesque, 83, died December 24, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 9, 1933 in Limestone, a son of Loomis and Doris (Martin) Levesque. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed as a machine shop superintendent.

In the early 80’s, he bought land in Plymouth and planted an apple orchard. After moving to Maine Delmar opened the Mildel Apple Farm and sold apples at the Orono and Belfast farmer’s markets starting in 1998. He was a communicant of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Pittsfield, and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a member of the Pomological Society.

In addition to his wife Mildred, of nearly 64 years, he is survived by a son, Michael, a daughter, Darlene Hopkins and fiancé, George “Jody” Grant, all of Plymouth; a brother, Maurice and wife, Eleanor Levesque of Milford, CT; a sister, Dorothy Mitchell of Ansonia, CT; 4 grandchildren, Amy Swanson, Brandon and Cody Hopkins, and Peyton Grant; and 2 great grandchildren, Cassidy and Britney Swanson.

A graveside funeral and committal service will be held in the spring at Sawyer Cemetery, Plymouth. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 51 U. S. Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com.