Indoor track: Jonathan Law qualifies 20 for states

The Jonathan Law indoor track team has qualified 20 individuals and two relays for states after two meets.

“I would put those numbers against any team in the state,” Law coach Joe Beler said. “We have had great results at a developmental meet and the Jack Long Invitational. The Invitational had forty-eight teams (and over 1700 athletes) and was held at the Floyd Little Center in New Haven.

“We swept the long jump with Jordan Beck on the boys team with a jump of 21-1 and Olivia Steiner on the girls team with a jump of 16-4.

“In the shot, Justin Abe took third place for the boys and Keala Hoff and Madison Murphy took second and third place in the girls competition.

“Kiara Smith took second place (in the girls 55) and Kiara Smith, Olivia Steiner, Dominika Michnick and Rhea Grant were second (in the girls 4×200). Ryan Wasserman, Matt Marino, Mike DiBlase and Mike Loschavio were third (in the boys 4×800).

“Glen Orpiani is another state qualifier (in the 55).”

Law’s 4×200 relay team of Jordan Beck, Alex Lazar, Charlie Fonck and Alex Pratcher broke the school record with a run of 1:37.4.

Also qualifying were Kyle Krois (pole vault), Cedrick Rigaud (long jump and high jump), Alex Pratcher, Steiner, Jocelyn Wirth, Holly Caldwell and Grant (55), Pratcher and Grant (300), Marino and Charlie Fonck (600) and Wasserman (1600).

Law’s next meet is the URI Indoor Classic on Jan. 7.