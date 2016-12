The Foran High girls basketball team defeated Branford High, 44-34, in the first round of the Holiday Tournament in Milford on Tuesday.

Jasmine Lord scored 13 points and had four steals for the Lions (2-3).

Lauren Notholt scored nine points and had 11 rebounds.

Zinnia Hall had seven assists and four steals

Jade Lord had six points while Viktoria Notholt and Samantha Inthapanhya scored five points each.

Sophia Araneo and Brianna Shaw scored 12 points each for Branford (2-3).