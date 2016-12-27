Milford Mirror

Swimming: Foran Lions fall to Fairfield Prep

By Milford Mirror on December 27, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High lost to Fairfield Prep, 97-62, in an SCC boys swimming and diving meet on Tuesday.

The Lions are 0-2. The Jesuits are 2-0.

200MR: Prep (Liam Colleran, Oliver Rus, Benjamin Fox, Martin Duffy) 1:42.33; 200 Free: Richard Nolan, FP, 1:51.08; 200 IM: Michael Riina, FP, 2:07.92; 50 Free: Stanislav Yarmoussik, FP, 23.60; Diving: Andres Narvaez, FP, 185.90; 100 Fly: Colleran, FP, 55.47; 100 Free: Rus, FP, 48.06; 500 Free: Brody Biebel, FP, 5:09.19; 200 Free Relay: Foran (Samantha O’Neill, Kelly Strom, Catie Stiffler, Alex Lorenzo) 2:12.01; 100 Back: Sean Morton, Foran, 1:07.03; 100 Breaststroke: Ethan Skuches, Foran, 1:07.74; 400 Free Relay: Foran (Kevin Preneta, Morton, Lucas Burgard, Skuches) 3:52.90.



