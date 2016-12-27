Swimming: Lawmen lose to Shelton Gaels

Jonathan Law’s boys swim team fell 100-65 in a road meet against Shelton High on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lawmen had some strong performances, including a first-place finish by Jake Gwirtz in the 100 yard freestyle event. Gwirtz made his final touch in a time of 55.76.

Shelton recorded firsts in nine of the first 10 swims before the final two races were swum as exhibitions.

“They’re a pretty good team in the SCC. It was a good challenge and most of the races were close,” said Law’s Manar Almidani, who was part of the 200 yard medley relay team with Gwirtz, Dan Dormez and Jay Meyers that finished second in 2:13.72.

Meyers was third in the 200 individual medley race, making his final touch in the off-stroke event in 2:50.80.

Dormez was third in the 50 freestyle, sprinting to the finish in 29.33. He placed third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:16.33.

The 200 free relay squad of Almidani, Carson Carr, Andrew Ancheta and Myers was third in 2:02.55, finishing less than a second behind Shelton’s second-place group.

Gwirtz came in third in the 100 backstroke, clocking in with a time of 1:06.82.

“We definitely had a good meet,” Law coach Asli Kizavul said. “I was very happy with how the kids kept up with them in the races. It’s good for them to race against faster people because it pushes them to do better.”

Sophomore Jakob Yakubik had a solid meet, racing in the 100 freestyle for the first time and also posting a personal best time in the 50 free.

Kizavul was also impressed with the performances of Dormez, a freshman, and Gwirtz, a junior, whom she said is working toward some record-breaking efforts this winter.