Obituary: Joseph Edward Filanowski Sr., 67, of Milford

Joseph Edward Filanowski Sr., 67, of Milford, owner with his two brothers of Devon Gun and Tackle, Carriage Auto Body, Southport Auto Body and manager of Center Auto Body, manager and chef for Seagar Loft, died Dec. 25.

Born on July 30, 1949 to the late Joseph and Mary Lou Oliver Filanowski.

Survived by wife, Linda Filanowski, son, Joseph Filanowski Jr. and his wife, Malissa, three grandchildren, brothers, Michael Filanowski and his wife, Sheri of Milford and Robert Filanowski and his wife, Christi of Hampden, Maine, and his dog.

Also predeceased by sister, Mary Jo Beck.

Calling hours: Thursday, Dec. 29, 4-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Friday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m., St. Mary’s Church, Gulf Street, Milford. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: NRA, P O Box 1546, Merrifield, VA 22116.