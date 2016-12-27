Bottle refunds can be directed to United Way

TOMRA has partnered with the United Way of Milford and ShopRite of Milford in a joint effort to raise funds for the programs that United Way of Milford brings to the community. ShopRite of Milford customers can now donate their 5¢ can and bottle deposit refund to United Way of Milford through the store’s TOMRA Reverse Vending Machines.

“Both United Way and ShopRite share our vision of giving back to the community in a meaningful way and having real impact,” said Ryan Drake-Lee, director of sales and strategy at TOMRA. “We are honored to be working with them on this venture.”

People who want to donate can press the yellow button on the TOMRA machine to donate their deposit refund.

“Over the next few months, donations will primarily go toward United Way of Milford’s Emergency Assistance Program, which helps our neighbors stay warm during the winter months,” said United Way President/CEO Gary Johnson.

United Way of Milford supports 20 partner agencies within the Milford community. It addresses the needs of the poor and the elderly, of families and children, including those who face significant physical or psychological challenges.

“As residents of Milford, my wife Ann and I have appreciated the great response to our new store in town and believe it is important that our business finds ways to continue to support the non-profit organizations in Milford,” said Harry Garafalo, owner of ShopRite of Milford. “The new TOMRA program makes it easy to support fantastic causes like United Way. We’re proud to offer this donation program, and proud to be an ongoing supporter of United Way of Milford.”