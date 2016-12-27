Obituary: Dennis P Russell III, 23, of Milford

Dennis P Russell III, 23, of Milford, heating and air conditioning technician at Santa Fuel, died Dec. 23, after a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Born Jan. 10, 1993 in New Haven, son of Dennis and Nanci (Galaski) Russell.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Sage and his girlfriend, Danielle Nantel, both of Milford, maternal grandparents, Bruce and Barbara Galaski of West Haven, paternal grandparents, Dennis and Judith Russell of Derby, uncles, Jeffrey Russell and Bruce Galaski, aunts, Wendy Russell and Kara Galaski, and cousins, Jennifer and Melissa Russell, Addison and Ryan Galaski.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 4-8 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St, Milford. Services: Thursday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m., First United Church of Christ, 34 West Main St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org or Smilow Cancer Center Research at closertofree.com.