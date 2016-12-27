Milford Mirror

Obituary: Genevieve Leona (Aronson) Hunnicutt, 91, of Milford

Genevieve Leona (Aronson) Hunnicutt, 91, of Milford, retired from Alexander’s at the Post Mall, wife of the late Edward J Hunnicutt, died Dec. 21, after a short illness at Milford Hospital.

Born at her home in Milford on Sept. 29, 1925 to the late Axel and Rose Lagier Aronson. Survived by two sons, Edward J. Hunnicutt Jr. of Milford and Richard A. Hunnicutt (Regina) of Greenwich, her sister, Rose Schuler (Don) of Stratford, brother-in-law, Theodore Andre (Judy) of Bridgeport, five grandchildren, a great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, Teresa P. Hunnicutt of Milford and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Also predeceased by brother, Albert Axel Aronson and sister-in-law, Phyllis Pacelli.

Calling hours: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 4-7 p.m., Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.  Services: Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Saint Mary Church, Milford followed by burial in Saint Mary Cemetery.  

Memorial contributions: The Animal Haven, Inc. 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.

