Senior Center calendar: 1-02 to 1-08

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

01-02-2017 – 01-08-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS

Tax Preparations The VITA Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Mondays 5:00 pm. To 8:00 p.m. January 29- April 11. Participants will be required to register by calling TEAM at 203 736-5420- ext. 206.

MONDAY January 2, 2017

The Milford Senior Center will be closed today in observance of the holiday.

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Intro to Ballroom steps

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball -experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, January 3, 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10”00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:30 a.m. Book Club- Last Tuesday of the month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:30 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, January 4 2017

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:00 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Beginners Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, January 5, 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:15 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 QI Gong.

11:00 The Italian Fun Circle

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

Next computer class session will begin in the spring of 2017

FRIDAY, January 6, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Move and Connecticut

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner

SUNDAY January 8, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU January 2 to January 6, 2017

Monday, Closed for New Year’s Day; Tuesday, Sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, buttered peas; Wednesday, baked chicken with gravy, broccoli, rice; Thursday, Swedish meatballs over noodles, mixed vegetables; Friday, eggplant Rollatini with tossed salad, garlic Knots.

TRAVEL

“COACH TOURS” –2016 was a success! Look at 2017 Line up! And open to members & non-members!

MAMA MIA @ Westchester Broadway Theatre, $95.00

6/20/17 TALL SHIPS & Boston Hrbor Cruise $144.00

SHORTER VERSION Trips Open to members only. These sell out fast. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, incisive and less expensive.

1/11/17 American Museum of Tort Law in Winsted Guided Tour and lunch $40.00

1/22/17 The Broadway Series @ The Bushnell The Carol King Story Musical $130.00 Orchestra seats.

2/19 BOOK OF MORMON $115.00 Orchestra seats

3/23/JERSEY BOYS $72.00 Orchestra seats

4/30/17 CIRCUS 1903 A NEW ADDITION TO BROADWAY $100.00

6/4/17 THE KING AND I THE TIMELESS CLASSIC $120.00

Broadway Series @ Bushnell – $106.00 American In Paris… An American soldier, a mysterious French girl in an indomitable European City, A Must see! must be booked by July 11th!

Come by for flyers for 11/0 Rosemary Clooney Story @ Ivoryton 11/12 The Hit Men @

“THE SHORTER VERSION” TRIPS (shorter, more local, and less costly, less frills)

** These trips include transportation, lunch or snack, entertainment and gratuities.

Sign up with payment only! Or call Kathy for information. 203 877-5131 ext. 2119

Member’s first priority (for Shorter Version only, then nonmembers); Flyers available for all!

Coming in January..A full year’s schedule of travel including Musicals, Drama, Opera, Historical shows and events. 1,2,3,4, day trips in and out of state on coach buses to places like Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, Ocean City, Washington DC, The Heritage Trail, Historic Cape may, Saratoga Racees, :Jonah” and more. Watch for details.

Coach Tour trips as well as our long Tours are open to everyone; you don’t have to be a member.

And of course these are operated on a 45 passenger Coach Tour Bus, not our senior buses. Departures are from Milford, one stop only, not shared coaches. And again, we have the best drivers with Coach! Open to members and non members!

All those detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall….. Always ask!

The Broadway Series @ The Bushnell (nonrefundable unless we can resell..snack bags included)

1-11-17 American Museum of Tort Law in Winsted $40.00

1-16-17 Beautiful, the Carol King Story Musical $130.00

4-30-17 Circus 1903. A new addition to Broadway $100.00

6-4-17 The King and I! The timeless classic $120.00

Watch for January “Traveling as a Single and Group Travel Presentations.

The Broadway Series @ The Bushnell, Nonrefundable unless you can resell.

The Showcase Tours include June 13-20 America’s Cowboy Country, June 13-20..UK by Rail, featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo: August 12-21.. Peru: Ancient Land of Mysteries and Manchu Picchu: October 7-16.. 12-21 & Music Cities Holidays: December 1-8 featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland) and New Orleans. Watch for individual presentations come January. 29, 1:00 p.m. and UK by Rail January 23 at 5:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive.Brochures available for all.

Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for MOST ALL trips.

Trips are operated on our buses and occasional school bus. We can take a maximum of 13 persons per bus so sign up early! Member’s first priority… Payment in full with reservation only.. Stop by for flyers.