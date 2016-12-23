Wrestling: Jonathan Law wins two of three matches

The Jonathan Law wrestling team won two of three matches in a quad at Berlin High on Thursday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen improved to 3-2 on the season with wins over Portland High (57-24) and Harding High (58-33). Host Berlin defeated Law, 45-36.

Tegan McCourt (106) and Shayne McCourt (120) won by fall versus Portland.

Aisaiah Rodriguez (138 pounds) won by injury default and Ron Spangler (170) took a 7-3 decision.

Alexi Giantomidis (145), Jack Pincus-Coyle (152), Austin Danville (195), Kevin Brocksom (220), Storm Furtado (heavyweight) and Troy Anderson (113) were awarded forfeits.

Winning on the mat vs Harding were Ryan Gorman (160) with a 10-8 decision, Brocksom (220) with a 1:07 fall and Shayne McCourt (120) with a 15-second fall.

Scott Monforte (132), Rodriguez (138), Giantomidis (145), Cole Egersheim (182), Danville (195) and Anderson (120) won by forfeit.

In the Berlin match, Brocksom pinned in 27 seconds at 220, Furtado in 50 seconds at heavyweight and Tegan McCourt in 1:59 at 106 pounds. Egersheim (182), Danville (195) and Anderson (113) won unopposed.

> Jonathan Law 57 – Portland 24

> 126: Javier (P) Dec Delorio 4-2

> 132: Leiss (P) FFT

> 138: Rodriguez (L) Inj Def Viosse

> 145: Giantomidis (L) FFT

> 152: Pincus-Coyle (L) FFT

> 160: Grant (P) Pin Gorman 2:57

> 170: Spangler (L) Dec Areson 7-3

> 182: Granbas (P) Pin Egersheim 1:14

> 195: Danville (L) FFT

> 220: Brocksom (L) FFT

> 285: Furtado (L) FFT

> 106: McCourt, T (L) Pin Kelly :50

> 113: Anderson (L) FFt

> 120: McCourt, S (L) Pin 3:20

> Jonathan Law 58 – Harding 33

> 132: Monforte (L) FFT

> 138: Rodriguez (L) FFT

> 145: Giantomidis (L) FFT

> 152: Jesus (H) Pin Pincus-Coyle 3:52

> 160: Gorman (L) Dec El 10-8

> 170: Mighty (H) Pin Spangler :18

> 182: Egersheim (L) FFT

> 195: Danville (L) FFT

> 220: Brocksom (L) Pin Simons 1:07

> 285: Dwayne (H) Pin Furtado 2:37

> 106: Reed (H) Pin McCourt, T 2:20

> 113: Anderson (L) FFT

> 120: McCourt, S (L) Pin Shascquel :15

> Berlin 45 – Jonathan Law 36

> 120: Aborio (B) Pin McCourt 1:15

> 126: Beles (B) FFT

> 132: Williams (B) Technical fall Delorio 19-1

> 138: Marino (B) Pin Rodriguez 5:36

> 145: Scott (B) Maj Dec Giantomidis 17-7

> 152: Belius (B) Pin Acorda 1:09

> 160: Schein (B) Pin Gorman 4:48

> 170: Donduro (B) Pin Spangler :25

> 182: Egersheim (L) FFT

> 195: Danville (L) FFT

> 220: Brocksom (L) Pin Revera :27

> 285: Furtado (L) Pin Graves :50

> 106: McCourt, T (L) Pin Ord 1:59

> 113: Anderson (L) FFT

Jonathan Law 3-2

Berlin 3-2

Harding 2-2

Portland 0-4

