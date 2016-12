The Milford Indians boys hockey team lost to Wilton High, 6-1, at the Milford Ice Pavilion on Thursday.

Andrew Gobany scored a shorthanded goal for Milford at 7:42 of the second period.

Jake Burrell had the assist.

Wilton (2-1) took a 1-0 lead after one period and scored five times in the second.

A.J. Bolduc had 13 saves for Milford (0-3).

Luke Alfano had 13 stops.

Wilton’s Chris Randolph had 22 saves.