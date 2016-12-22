Boys basketball: Balanced effort helps Foran turn aside Law

The Foran High boys basketball team had four players hit double figures, leading the Lions to a 60-54 triumph over Jonathan Law on Thursday at Fraser Gymnasium an SCC Quinnipiac contest.

J.T. Lanese paced Foran with 16 points, Matt Krempa had 14 and Brett Huber and Zach Tavitian netted 10 markers apiece to give Foran head coach Ian Kirkpatrick his first win at the helm for the Lions (1-1).

Krempa rattled home a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:11 left, snapping a 54-all deadlock to give Foran the lead for good.

Foran trailed by 10 points late in the second quarter following five straight points from Law’s Conor Creane, but took the lead for good with a 10-0 burst to open the third quarter.

Krempa’s 3-pointer from the right corner capped a run of seven straight Lion points after a Diontae Eady three-point play, staking Foran to a 44-35 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

Law (0-2) answered with a 19-10 run of its own to tie the game at 54 with 1:34 left, following back-to-back baskets by Creane. Krempa countered with the game-winning 3-pointer, as Creane missed a long-range jumper on the ensuing Lawmen possession.

From there, Foran made 3-of-6 from the line to seal its first win of the season.

The Lions return to action on Tuesday with a game against Sheehan High (1-0) at the Platt Tech Tournament in Milford at 5:30 p.m.

Law travels to Bethel High (1-1) on Tuesday night to face the Wildcats at 7.