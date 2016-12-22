Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Law’s Melanie Coleman sets school record

By Milford Mirror on December 22, 2016 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law girls gymnastics team opened its season with a 128.45-116.65 victory over Hamden High in Milford on Thursday.

Law’s Melanie Coleman set a school record on the balance beam (9.5) and was first in the all around.

Vault: 1. Melanie Coleman (L) 8.45; 2. (tie) Kylee Troy (L), LIzzy Lombardi (L) & Kristin Frank (L) 8.4; 3. (tie) Alexis Sangiovanni (H) & Lauren Dooley (H) 8.35

Bars: 1. Coleman (L) 8.5, 2. Frank (L) 7.1, 3. Sangiovanni (H) 6.7

Beam: 1. Coleman (L) 9.5 New School Record, 2.  Sangiovanni (H) 8.5, 3. Lombardi (L) 8.3

Floor: 1. Coleman (L) 9.1, 2. Taylor Emmerich (H) 8.5, 3. Cassidy Davis (L) 8.0

All Around: 1 Coleman (L) 35.55, 2. Sangiovanni (H) 31.35, 3. Lombardi (L) 30.5

