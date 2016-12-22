Girls basketball: Lauren Notholt powers Foran to rivalry win

Foran High senior forward Lauren Notholt’s double-double helped the Lions turn aside crosstown rival Jonathan Law, 51-39, in an SCC matchup at Fraser Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Notholt exploded for 21 points and 15 rebounds, with 11 coming in fourth quarter as Foran broke a 34-34 deadlock.

Law led 29-22 at the break, but scored just 10 points in the second half — making two field goals.

A free throw from Olivia Keator pulled Law (0-4) within 42-39 with 1:29 left to play, but Foran closed rattled off the final nine points of the game to seal its first win of the season.

That capped off 14-1 run over the final 3:13, after Melissa Chodziutko’s brace of foul shots put Law ahead 38-37 with 3:13 left.

Cali Jolley led the Eagles with 14 points, while Samara Thacker added 12 and Chodziutko six.

Samantha Inthapanhya notched 12 points for the Lions, who improved to 1-3.

Viktoria Notholt chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds and Jess McQuade recorded seven assists and six steals.

Foran hosts Branford High (2-0) on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Prior to that, Law squares off with Immaculate High of Danbury (1-2) at 12 p.m. at Fraser Gymnasium.