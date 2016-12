Patricia “Patty” Lee DiGhello, 77, of Milford, died Dec. 18, after multiple battles with cancer.

Born on Sept. 2, 1939 in Bridgeport, to the late Pasquale and Dorothy Leavenworth DiGhello.

Survived by family, Linda and Rich Haigh and their children, Ryan Haigh, Brittany (Patrick) Kelly, Richie Haigh III, and their granddaughter, Ava Kelly.

Calling hours: Monday, Dec. 26, 10-noon, Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street Milford; service at noon.