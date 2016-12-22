HAN On Demand: Greenwich at Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls ice hockey

Girls ice hockey makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut as the Stamford-Westhill-Staples co-op hosts the Greenwich Cardinals at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford. Watch the Thursday, Dec. 22, game live at 6:50 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:45Here’s your live/on-demand link to watch Greenwich vs. Stamford-Westhill-Staples girls hockey at 6:50 PM %SURL% #ctghk p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

Greenwich comes into the game undefeated at 1-0-2 overall, with its sole win over FCIAC foe Ridgefield, 8-0 at home on Tuesday. The Cardinals tied East Catholic-Glastonbury-South Windsor, 2-2, and Hamden, 1-1, to open up the 2016-17 season. Thursday’s game will be SWS’s first FCIAC game. The Stamford-Westport co-op started the season 0-2 after falling to Amity-North Haven-Cheshire, 5-1 on Saturday, and Notre Dame Fairfield-Foran, 6-4 yesterday, in non-conference play.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.