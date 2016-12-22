Milford Mirror

Polar Plunge at Jennings Beach to benefit Save the Children

By HAN Network on December 22, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Fairfield community and local area residents are invited to take a ‘Polar Plunge’ into the waters of Jennings Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1 to benefit Fairfield-based Save the Children.

The 13th annual Save the Children Star Shine Plunge begins at 10 a.m., and participants are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m., at Jennings Beach, 880 South Benson Road in Fairfield.

Interested area residents may register in advance at active.com. Online registration closes on Saturday, Dec. 31, at noon.

All proceeds from the icy dip will go toward Save the Children programs.

