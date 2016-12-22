Foran and Law students ring Salvation Army bell Friday

To the Editor:

Tomorrow afternoon, Dec. 23, 2016, students from Jonathan Law and Joseph A. Foran high schools will be standing outside of the Silver Sands and East Town Road Stop and Shop stores ringing the bells for the Milford Salvation Army Service Unit.

Because of the recent snow storm on Saturday, Dec. 17, the students were unable to volunteer that day; and as a result, they have requested to volunteer one more afternoon.

These dedicated young students have been collecting donations since the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Some of those days have been so cold. Nonetheless, they stood there cheerfully greeting shoppers and singing holiday carols.

All the funds raised by our students remain in Milford to assist families who experience temporary financial need.

This note is to suggest that if you happen to be shopping at the Silver Sands or East Town Road Stop and Shop that you visit the students to encourage them and to make a donation to the Milford Salvation Army Service Unit.

If you cannot make it on Friday but would like to contribute to this worthy program, you may make a donation via check made payable to Milford Salvation Army Service Unit and mail it to:

Milford Salvation Army Service Unit

c/o Margaret E. Kelly

Mathewson Elementary School

466 West River Street

Milford, Connecticut 06461

As always, we at the Milford Salvation Army Service Unit appreciate the generous support of the Milford community.

Volunteers Members: Lesley Darling, Joan Canavan, Bob Lessard, Jean Kaluzinski, Terry Fonseca, Peggy Kelly