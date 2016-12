The Foran High wrestling team went on the road to defeat Fairfield Prep, 51-28, on Wednesday.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions are 2-0 in the SCC.

Winning on the mat for Foran were Tedy DeBoise (1:50 pin at heavyweight), Michael Giordano (9-2 decision at 113), Jordan Lang (1:19 pin at 120), Umer Khan (1:48 pin at 126), Ryan Luth (2:12 pin at 155), Ron Gaul (38-second pin at 160) and Andre Vella (2:25 pin at 220).

Earning forfeits were Michael Ross (152), Qasim Khan (182) and Nick Zavaglia (195).