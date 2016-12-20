Boys basketball: Lawmen lose high-scoring opener

The Jonathan Law boys basketball team opened its season with a 78-68 loss to SCC rival North Haven on Tuesday night.

Coach Tim Dooley’s Lawmen held leads of 27-19 after one period and 47-37 at the half.

North Haven went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter and outscored Law by a 22-19 margin in the final period.

Dean Pettway scored 19 points for Law, including a 6-for-7 effort from the foul line.

Sam Nassar and Conor Creane each scored 15 points.

Kevin Linn tallied 12 markers.

Preston Young led North Haven with 21 points. Jmaorea Hooks scored 17.

Law was 11-for-15 from the foul line. North Haven was 11-for 19.

Law knocked down eight 3-pointers, North Haven five.

Law will visit Foran High Thursday at 7 p.m.