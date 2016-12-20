Living creche planned at Mary Taylor Church downtown

Mary Taylor Church will hold a living crèche display for Christmas on three separate nights: between 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, as well as Saturday, Dec. 24 just before and just after the 5 p.m. family Christmas Eve service.

This has been a part of the downtown Milford holiday landscape since 1975, attracting members of the Milford community and beyond. From the stranger who found this display a sign of hope and comfort for her sick son in the hospital to the passersby walking around the green to experience the beauty of the season, it is an experience not to be missed, church officials said.

For the second year in a row, Santa Claus will kneel at the crèche on Thursday night in tribute to Christ’s birth.

Once dressed, volunteers assemble outside as a group, remaining still and silent like statues, looking at the baby Jesus in his manger and reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas.