Christy Carlson Romano’s movie out on DVD

Christmas All Over Again, a movie directed by Milford native Christy Carlson Romano and largely shot in Milford, is out on DVD, Digital HD and On Demand, released Dec. 13.

The online trailer alone offers plenty of glimpses of Milford.

The Lionsgate Production preview opens at resident Rich Conine’s house, where the viewer sees his kitchen and living room, and there is a shot of Christy Carlson Romano, in her leading role, getting married in Conine’s livingroom.

And there is the front door of Conine’s North Milford home.

Next for the viewer eager to catch views of Milford, there is a winter scene set on the Milford Green and in the gazebo, and then a cut to the front of the small Smith Funeral Home building on Broad Street.

And then the cameras are inside the Corner Restaurant in downtown Milford, offering a look at a dining room familiar to many Milford residents.

When Milford native Christy Carlson Romano, aka Christy Romano Rooney, showed up in Milford to shoot scenes for her directorial debut movie, Christmas All Over Again, at the beginning of the year, there were a number of locations she used as backdrops.

Conine, owner of Stonebridge Restaurant in downtown Milford, is a longtime friend of the Romano family, and he turned over his 5,100-square-foot house at 7 Stone Manor for more than a week so Romano could shoot a wedding and other scenes in various parts of the spacious house.

About 75 actors, staff, camera people, makeup artists, and more filled the house for eight days, using the living room, dining room and foyer, and front stairs for various scenes.

Many of the holiday decorations used as props are his, and when movie viewers see family photos on the walls in the background, those will be Conine’s family photos.

Romano and her team of actors and others spent 18 days in Milford in March working on parts of the movie. Conine also lent office space above the Stonebridge Restaurant to the cast and crew to use as a sort of headquarters. The downtown green served as the set March 16, and snow — brought over from the Milford Ice Pavilion — helped turn the green into a makeshift winter wonderland.

The tiny building on Broad Street, which houses Affordable Cremations, was used as the outside scene of a “magical shoe store.”

The Corner Restaurant on River Street, which was featured last year on the Cooking Channel show “Road Trip,” is the setting for one of the later scenes.

Christmas All Over Again is described as a comedy/family movie, in which “a mischievous, swag-obsessed boy must overcome his inner Scrooge, or remain caught in a cycle where every day is a Christmas without presents.”

The cast includes Christy Carlson Romano, Armani Jackson and Amber Montana, plus Sean Ryan Fox, Gabriel Rush, Todrick Hall, Massimo Dobrovic, Tom DeNucci, Joanna Koss, George Saunders, Chelsea Vale, Christopher Gray, and Collin Smith.

Romano made headlines throughout her teen years acting in Disney Channel shows, including Even Stevens and as the voice of Kim Possible, and later acting in movies, and on Broadway as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

She’s also been in Cadet Kelly, Campus Confidential, Taking Five, The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold, and The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream. Various other TV appearances include MTV’s Kaya, NBC’S Joan of Arcadia, CW’s Summerland, and TNT’s Hawthorne. At age 12, she made her feature film debut in Woody Allen’s Everyone Says I Love You.

And the list goes on.

As Christmas All Over Again was her directorial debut, Jarrett Furst, line producer for the film, said, she wanted to shoot some of the scenes in her hometown — Milford.