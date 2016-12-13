Blue Christmas service Dec. 19 at Mary Taylor Church

Nearly 60 years ago Elvis Presley crooned “I’ll have a blue Christmas without you…” His love song barely touches the depth of sadness some people feel at Christmas, a local church official said.

“The emphasis on joy all around us simply magnifies the grief and loss experienced by some,” states an event announcement from Mary Taylor United Methodist Church.

In response, “Blue Christmas” services began appearing in Christian churches nearly two decades ago. On Monday, Dec. 19, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church will host its second annual “Blue Christmas” service at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

“The worship is quiet and contemplative but not morose, as we reflect on the truth that Jesus was born to a poor family and his birth elicited a king’s death threat, compelling the Holy Family to flee for their lives,” the announcement reads.

Songs appropriate for the season will be interspersed with the story of Christ’s birth and prayers.

The service will end with “Silent Night” played on a guitar, the instrument for which it was written. Light refreshments will follow.

The church, at 168 South Broad Street, Milford, has ample parking and the sanctuary is fully handicapped-accessible. The worship is one of the church’s regular healing and wholeness services each Monday evening at 7 p.m.

For more information visit mtm-umc.org or call the church office at 203-874-1982.