Republican chairman moving, will step down from post Nov. 30

By Jill Dion on November 4, 2016 in News · 3 Comments

File Photo: Paul Beckwith will step down as chairman of the Republican Town Committee at the end of the month because he is moving.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Paul Beckwith will step down as chairman after the election because he is moving to Orange. Former mayoral candidate Paula Smith will be acting chairman until a new chairman is named.

Beckwith told the town committee in September that he and his wife decided to buy a new home in Orange.

“It was a difficult decision for us because Milford has been our only place we ever called home, a city we both love,” Beckwith said, explaining that he and his wife had hoped to find a new home in Milford but came across a deal in Orange that was everything they looked for in a house.

They closed on the house this week and plan to move at the end of the month, and so Beckwith will still be heading the committee during election on Tuesday.

“My last day as RTC chairman will be on Nov. 30 when Paula Smith will assume the role as acting chairman,” he said. “The MRTC will meet soon after to elect a new chairman. We do have someone who is interested in assuming the role as chairman, but that announcement will come at a later date.”

Beckwith has been chairman four years and said he will miss the post and the people he worked with, including Democrats.

“In everything I have done in my public life, I have always wanted to leave having tried my best to make that organization a little better than I found it,” Beckwith said. “I hope I have done that with the Republican Town Committee. More importantly to me is that I touched lives of many Milford friends and neighbors in a positive way.”

He said he isn’t going to rush into politics or community service yet in his new town, but will take some time to be with family. After about 20 years of volunteering in one capacity or another, from Little League president to the Board of Education and Board of Aldermen, Beckwith said he plans to enjoy some free time with his wife.

“My advice to the new chairman is simple,” Beckwith said. “Never take anything personally, stay true to your convictions, remember you’re the face of the party so always conduct yourself in a professional manner, and never stop listening to the citizens of Milford. It is their quality of life that should always be yours and the party’s first priority.”     

  • OasisInCT

    Like national politics, the nature of local GOP politics has devolved into an idea-less ideology of “vote for me because I’m not the other guy.” Hopefully under new leadership some more substance will get injected into the conversation. I’m sure Mr. Beckwith is a very good person but I didn’t see much leadership in terms of ideas that resonate with voters.

  • mvbrown

    Maybe this is why he let the Milford Republican website URL expire.

    • PJD

      LOL really? Milford Republicans are a joke. Heard they’re getting Matt Gaynor the senate candidate kid to be new chair. According to his tweets and retweets on his MattGaynorCT twitter page he didn’t even vote for Trump. So the milford REPUBLICAN party is putting in a ‘Nevertrumper’ who didn’t support his party’s own candidate. LOL! I’m pretty sure mayor Blake will be safe next year. 🙂

