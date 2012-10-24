Anderson trial: Teens' family and friend offer testimony

The father of the 19-year-old Orange man who was hit and killed in a collision with a Milford police cruiser more than three years ago took the stand Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the criminal trial of Jason Anderson, the former officer who was driving the cruiser.

Anderson is charged with double manslaughter, as both Servin and his girlfriend Ashley Krakowski did not survive the collision on the Boston Post Road back in June 2009.

Tuesday was the first day of testimony, which continued this week.

Fighting back tears, Frank Servin of Orange said he and his wife, Susan, went to Mohegan Sun to meet his brother the night before the accident. Upon setting off, they called and talked to David, probably around 1:30 a.m. They then drove home on I-95. When entering Orange, they turned onto the Boston Post Road and saw the emergency vehicles blocking Dogwood Road, so they parked in a nearby business parking lot and walked over to the scene of the accident.

He said the accident was less than a quarter mile away from their house.

Servin said he did not recognize Krakowski’s car, even though he was familiar with it. Neither he nor his wife were aware that their son was involved in the accident.

They eventually drove home, tried calling David again, but there was no answer. It was not until the next morning when Orange police officers showed up at their door that they heard that David had been involved in an accident and “he didn’t make it.”

Those were also the words that Ashley Krakowski’s family heard when officers visited them early Saturday morning, June 13, 2009.

Ashley’s grandmother, Lois Krakowski, was the second witness on the stand Tuesday morning. She was living with her son Ken and granddaughter Ashley in Orange. She said she spoke with Ashley several times that night as it was the night of the Stanley Cup playoffs they were following.

The last time she called was around 11:30 p.m.

Neither the father nor the grandmother knew where Ashley and David were heading when they went out that night.

David’s friend Louis “Cory” Brown took the stand and testified that he had been hanging out at David’s house that Friday. They were both 19 and students at Gateway Community College. Later in the evening David’s girlfriend, Ashley, joined them and they went to a party in Milford at a private residence. He said he knew some of the kids from Amity High School, but some were older.

Cory said there was drinking, but he did not recall seeing either Ashley or David drink. He said he may have had a beer himself, but he had volunteered to drive that night, so he did not indulge.

Brown said he dropped David and Ashley off at David’s house around 2 a.m., then took another mutual friend who lived in the neighborhood home.

The question of whether Brown had observed the two teenagers drink beers was of great interest to Anderson’s defense attorney, Hugh Keefe, who pointed out that Servin’s blood alcohol level was seven times the allowable limit.

Judge Denise Markle did not allow Serkin’s prior brushes with the law to be entered as evidence.

Nor did she feel that Krakowski’s alcohol level should be considered by the jury given that the young woman was a passenger, not the driver.

Keefe asked the judge to reconsider the ruling, saying, “It is not fair to continue to paint her as a picture of sobriety.”

“We know she was very drunk,” Keefe added.

But Markle upheld the decision, saying this case involves the behavior of the defendant and the speed with which he was driving.